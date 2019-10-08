BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – Last night, a Russian jet intercepted an Israeli warplane that was preparing to bomb a site inside of Syria, the Gallifrey Technologies Telegram channel alleged, as reported by Avia.Pro.

According to the report, a Russian military aircraft was seen near the southern border of Syria after an Israeli warplane made an appearance close to the border.

“It was reported about the flights of Russian fighters over southern Syria, presumably due to the appearance of Israeli military aircraft,” the report said.

Shortly after this claim, the Syrian Military Capabilities Twitter account, which often reports about air activity in Syria, said an Israeli attack was expected before Russian planes swarmed southern Syria.

The claims about the Russian aircraft in southern Syria were reported by several observers, including military personnel in the Damascus countryside.

Last month, the Russian military allegedly intercepted several Israeli jets that were planning on bombing Syria; this signified a change in Moscow’s approach to the Israeli attacks inside Syria.

In addition to intercepting Israeli warplanes, the Russian military also appeared to have provided the Syrian Armed Forces with information about potential attacks, as the latter was able to prevent at least two separate drone attacks on Damascus and Al-Quneitra.

Discuss

Marg Bar Shah, Marg Bah Pahlavi
Guest
Marg Bar Shah, Marg Bah Pahlavi
Looks like the new trend. I know some folks that will activate full denial mode once again xD

2019-10-09 01:34
Sony
Guest
Sony
The real info is that russians see israelis warplanes as soon as they get off the ground. No more hiding.

2019-10-09 08:54
Peter Wallace
Member
Master
Peter Wallace
May need to shoot a couple down so they get the message or they will keep probing until they get a free passage.

2019-10-09 02:27
George King
Good, now give Syria better jets and radars

2019-10-09 07:15
Sony
Guest
Sony
Probably it'not a fake news.

Sony
Guest
Sony
Where is my comment

jimbim
Guest
jimbim
Finally Russia takes action.
Israel IDF are coward just like the US military, they only attack those who are weaker, dont have the same military tech and cant defend them self.

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Avia.Pro is so pro that he doesn't even knows that anything in and around Damscus is into range of the Spice-family of glide-bombs without even crossing the Syrian border, and this is without speaking about longer range stand-off weapons.

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Add to this that by the time Flankers are in the area, IDF pilots are already drinking their coffee in the debriefing room. Avia.Pro must really abuse Israeli weed…

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Fake-News are boring

Marg bar Pahlavi - Marg bar Shah
Guest
Marg bar Pahlavi - Marg bar Shah
Same goes with denials and broken records, thus you are boring too. Sukhois fly CAP and are already in the air by the time the brave IDF pilots get off the ground. Like they would scramble jets specially for you,as you aren't that important or their only problem,what do you think 😂😂😂

Tartus 69
Guest
Tartus 69
Glide bombs only have a 50-60 km range with any accuracy so your the one on weed. Meaning Israel must fly into Syria to reach any target further than 60 km from the border.

