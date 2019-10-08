BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 P.M.) – Last night, a Russian jet intercepted an Israeli warplane that was preparing to bomb a site inside of Syria, the Gallifrey Technologies Telegram channel alleged, as reported by Avia.Pro.
According to the report, a Russian military aircraft was seen near the southern border of Syria after an Israeli warplane made an appearance close to the border.
“It was reported about the flights of Russian fighters over southern Syria, presumably due to the appearance of Israeli military aircraft,” the report said.
Shortly after this claim, the Syrian Military Capabilities Twitter account, which often reports about air activity in Syria, said an Israeli attack was expected before Russian planes swarmed southern Syria.
The claims about the Russian aircraft in southern Syria were reported by several observers, including military personnel in the Damascus countryside.
Last month, the Russian military allegedly intercepted several Israeli jets that were planning on bombing Syria; this signified a change in Moscow’s approach to the Israeli attacks inside Syria.
In addition to intercepting Israeli warplanes, the Russian military also appeared to have provided the Syrian Armed Forces with information about potential attacks, as the latter was able to prevent at least two separate drone attacks on Damascus and Al-Quneitra.
