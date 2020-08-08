BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 A.M.) – The Russian channel “Zvezda” published a video of the launch of “Iskander-M” missiles during a special operational exercise in the Kapustin Yar training ground in Astrakhan province.

The footage shows the preparation of the system’s crews for firing, as well as the firing of a missile at the virtual enemy targets.

During the exercise, the crew trained to change the position of the systems to combat readiness. The missile strikes were carried out as part of the reconnaissance and striking systems based on the target-setting data received in real time from the Orlan-10 drones.

According to the Ministry of Defense, all of the hypothetical targets located at a distance of 90 kilometers were hit with high accuracy.

Sputnik released the video and corresponding article of the launch, showing the Iskander-M missiles ‘crush’ the enemy targets.