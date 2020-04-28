BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Russian submarine, Rostov-on-Don, is heading to the Syrian coast, as it makes its return to the eastern Mediterranean for a new mission.

According to the TASS News Agency, the Rostov-on-Don crossed the Bosphorus Strait this week and made its way to the eastern Mediterranean, with the likely destination being the Russian naval base in the port-city of Tartous.

While it is not clear how long the deployment will be for, the Rostov-on-Don has always been involved in combat missions in Syria when deployed to the eastern Mediterranean.

In December 2015, the Rostov-on-Don, which is a Kalibr-class submarine, made its first appearance in the Syrian conflict, when it carried out a massive attack on the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) positions in northeast Aleppo, eastern Homs, and eastern Hama.

The submarine played a crucial role in weakening the Islamic State’s defenses during the Syrian Army’s offensive in the eastern countryside of Homs, as they were able to retake several areas after the terrorist group sustained heavy losses from the cruise missiles.

“The B-237 Rostov-on-Don is a Russian diesel-electric submarine of project 636.3 Varshavyanka, which is part of the 4th separate submarine brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet,” the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported, adding that it is “the second ship of the project 636.3 Varshavyanka, named after the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.”

The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on its deployment to the eastern Mediterranean this week.

