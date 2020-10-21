BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, announced that he does not see the necessity for Russia to intervene militarily in the ongoing conflict in the Karabakh region.

In an interview with France 24 on Tuesday, Sarkissian said: “With regard to Russia, there is no need for its military intervention, so Armenia can defend itself. Instead of engaging Russia, it is more effective to talk about removing Turkey and the need to prevent it from affecting the course of the conflict.” .

According to the Armenian President, Russia has shown over the ages that relations with Armenia remain among its priorities, and at the same time Russia maintains good relations with Azerbaijan, and it is not involved in this conflict, unlike Turkey, which allows Russia to mediate in it.”

He continued: “So, Russia helped, with the efforts of its President Vladimir Putin, and its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, recently reached a ceasefire agreement in Karabakh.”

Sarkissian held Baku responsible for violating this agreement, which was signed in Moscow on October 10, after lengthy negotiations between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan mediated by Lavrov, believing that Azerbaijan wants to solve the conflict peacefully.