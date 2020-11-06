BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 P.M.) – The head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergey Naryshkin, revealed that a partner intelligence apparatus in the Middle East helped Moscow obtain accurate information about the participation of Syrian militants in the Karabakh battles.
“We have accurate information about the presence of terrorists in the combat zone (in the Karabakh region), including from the Middle East, primarily from Syria,” Naryshkin said in a televised interview broadcast on Friday.
He said, “We receive this information from several countries, and from various sources and from our various partners, and partner agencies in the Middle East and the Near East.”
Naryshkin confirmed the participation of Turkish intelligence in the Karabakh events and said:
“We feel the work of the Turkish intelligence and we see certain elements of this work.”
The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, had revealed earlier that the number of fighters from the Middle East in Karabakh is close to 2,000, stressing that his country will continue cooperation with Turkey to resolve the conflict peacefully.
