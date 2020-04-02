BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:25 A.M.) – The Russian military has redeployed some of its front-line bombers to Syria amid the expiration of the Moscow Agreement, which called for the withdrawal of all militant groups from the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway).
Citing the Telegram channel RadioSkaner, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported that a couple of Su-24 jets have recently arrived at the Hmeimim (var. Khmeimim) Airbase in the southwestern region of the Latakia Governorate.
“Today, a couple of Su-24 bombers (airborne 96 RED and 94 RED) arrived at the Khmeimim airbase in the framework of the planned rotation, quietly, without noise and dust. We went WITHOUT a leader this time, a standard route through Iran with a planned refueling from two IL-78 tankers over the waters of the Caspian Sea,” the RadioSkaner report said.
“It should be clarified that the departure of the bombers from the Khmeimim airbase to Russia was not recorded, which, most likely, may indicate not a rotation of forces, but a buildup of forces of the Russian airborne forces in Syria, although no official comments have yet been received on this subject failed,” Avio.Pro added.
The Russian Air Force often uses its Su-24 jets when carrying out an attack against the jihadist rebels in Idlib; one of these aircraft was shot down by the Turkish military in October of 2015.
