BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – There is information that U.S. forces, which occupy the “security zone” around Syria’s At Tanf, train militants, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

“There is information that those occupying the ‘security zone’ around the settlement of At Tanf — we are talking about the Americans — train and supply weapons to the militants of illegal armed groups Mughawer al-Thura, this is done for sabotage actions in other parts of Syria,” she said.

According to Zakharova, in the areas of illegal U.S. presence in Syria, the terrorists “are not only not eliminated, but, on the contrary, they are encouraged to continue their activities.”

No further details were released by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Source: Sputnik

