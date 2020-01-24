BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force resumed their aerial campaign over the Aleppo Governorate this morning, as their warplanes heavily targeted sites belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed militants.

According to a report this morning, the Russian Air Force began their assault over the Aleppo Governorate by targeting several sites around the provincial capital.

In particular, the report pointed out that the Russian warplanes targeted several sites in western Aleppo, including the Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter, which is partially under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

The Russian airstrikes also targeted towns like Kafr Naha, Khan Touman, Rashiddeen, Kafr Hamra, and Layramoun.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been heavily bombarding the jihadist defenses at the Al-Zahra’a Quarter and Scientific Research Building in western Aleppo.

The Syrian Arab Army is reportedly in position to launch their offensive in western Aleppo, but they have yet to make any ground movements.

This upcoming offensive will be the first major offensive launched in the Aleppo Governorate since the Syrian Army captured the eastern sector of the provincial capital.

Advertisements