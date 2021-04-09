BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Russian Federal Security Service announced the arrest of two supporters of the jihadist group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, organization, who were planning to carry out a terrorist attack in the Crimea region.

The authority confirmed in a statement issued on Friday that the detainees (two Russian citizens, born in 1992 and 1999) were planning to carry out an armed attack, using improvised explosive devices, on an educational institution in the capital of the Crimean Republic, the city of Simferopol.

The commission indicated that the militants, after carrying out the attack, were planning to go through Ukraine and Turkey to Syria to join the ranks of the militants.

The authority pointed out that security personnel found, in the detainees’ residence, explosive materials and components for the manufacture of explosive devices with shrapnel, in addition to instructions and written and audio messages exchanged between the detainees and representatives of terrorists.

A criminal case has been filed on charges of manufacturing explosive bombs, terrorist propaganda and supporting terrorism, and the prosecution is also studying the possibility of charging the detainees with planning a terrorist attack.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, formerly Jabhat Al-Nusra, was established in Syria in 2017; it currently controls large parts of Idlib Governorate in the northwestern part of the country.

