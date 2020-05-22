BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The National Counter-Terrorism Committee of the Russian Republic of Dagestan has announced the death of 6 militants that were preparing to carry out attacks on security and police personnel in Dagestan.
“As part of an anti-terrorist operation in the Khasavyurt region of Dagestan, information was received about a group of armed criminals consisting of 6 individuals, in a forest north of the village of Goksov, intending to commit terrorist crimes,” the National Counter-Terrorism Committee of Dagestan said.
“When attempting to arrest them, the criminals showed resistance by using automatic weapons and grenades, so they were all eliminated,” the statement said.
According to available information, this gang was linked to ISIS and coordinated its activities with this organization.
The media center stated that the gang “was planning to carry out attacks on security personnel and religious sites, as well as blackmailing businessmen to support terrorist activities financially.”
