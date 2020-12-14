BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:25 A.M.) – Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, commander of the Russian peacekeepers in the Karabakh region, announced that the situation in Hadrut District, had been restored to normal, after his forces intervened to end the violation of the armistice there.

In a press briefing on Sunday, the Russian officer said: “On December 11, there was a breach of the ceasefire regime in the vicinity of the towns of Khatzabird and Hin Taglar, which was terminated by the efforts of the Russian peacekeepers. Currently, the situation in this region has returned to normal.”

Lt. Gen. Muradov added that the Russian peacekeepers implement the continuous monitoring of the situation and that they are in constant contact with the Armenian and Azerbaijani representatives.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the ceasefire in Karabakh is in place along the line of contact between the two parties to the conflict in Karabakh.

On Saturday, Armenia announced the “resumption” of the Azerbaijani forces’ offensive operations in Hadrut, while the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the first incident of violation of the ceasefire in southern Karabakh since it was imposed according to the statement signed by the leaders of Russia.

The agreement came after 44 days of confrontations between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the disputed region.