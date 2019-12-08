BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – For the first time during this war, the Russian military has conducted a patrol in the Deir Ezzor Governorate city of Al-Mayadeen.

According to local reports, the Russian military conducted a long patrol inside of Al-Mayadeen this weekend, as their personnel traveled throughout the city to ensure its safety.

The Russian patrol reportedly bypassed Iranian military checkpoints during its short mission; however, there were no reports of any friction between the two parties.

While the Russian military has a presence in the Deir Ezzor Governorate, they do not often leave the capital city for Al-Mayadeen or Albukamal.

Lastly, the Russian military has mostly concentrated their patrols in the northern region of Syria; this part of the country is where most of the violence took place in November.

Advertisements