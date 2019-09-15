BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:20 P.M.) – The Russian ground forces are amassing in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, the Turkish-backed militants told the Reuters News Agency this past week.

According to the spokesperson for the Turkish-backed National Army, Major Yousef Hammoud, the Russian ground forces and “Iranian militias” are preparing for a new offensive in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate; he did not provide any more details.

“The amassing of Iranian militias and Russian ground troops are all signals that something is being prepared for a new offensive,” he said.

However, despite these claims by the Turkish-backed militants, there are no Iranian militias in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

Furthermore, a source from the Syrian Arab Army said the arrival of Russian troops in southern Idlib has nothing to do with any operation, but rather, their need to fulfill their checkpoint quota near the demilitarized zone.

The Syrian Arab Army, however, is preparing to launch a new offensive against the militants in the Al-Ghaab Plain and northeastern countryside of Latakia.

For the last three weeks, the Syrian Army has been mobilizing their forces at these fronts for the upcoming operations.

The Syrian Army has already begun striking the militant positions in both areas, but they have yet to begin their storming operation.

Advertisements