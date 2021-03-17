BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 A.M.) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov revealed in a phone call with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal al-Miqdad, on Tuesday, ways to strengthen the political settlement process in Syria, and briefed him on the results of his recent Gulf tour.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry statement , “the two ministers discussed the current situation in and around Syria, with a focus on promoting a comprehensive political settlement through a national dialogue and without external interference.”

The statement pointed out that “Russia has renewed its commitment to joint work with Iran and Turkey within the Astana formula in order to achieve the goals stipulated in UN Security Council Resolution 2254, including ensuring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic.”

” Lavrov briefed his Syrian counterpart on the results of his recent visit to the Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, noting the principled commitment in the Arab world to restore Syrian participation in the work of the Arab League,” the statement said.

According to the statement, issues of common interest between the two countries were also discussed.

Syria’s membership in the Arab League has been suspended since 2012, despite calls from Lebanon and Iraq to restore the Arab Republic’s status in the organization.

