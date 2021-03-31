BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:40 P.M.) Commenting on the existence of trends towards establishing a NATO alliance in the Middle East and in Asia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the existing alliance is “enough”, stressing that establishing a group like this would be unnecessary.

Lavrov continued: “I really hope that the intensity of hostility to Iran will subside, give way to sound thought, and that ideas such as the establishment of NATO in the Middle East will disappear in the past, because the existing NATO is enough in its current place.” .

Lavrov added that his words also apply to the possibility of a “Asian NATO”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rumors of a possible Middle Eastern NATO alliance was first proposed by the U.S., but despite the discussions about such an alliance, it has yet to come to fruition.

The alliance would most likely be made up of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, who view Iran’s movements in the Middle East as potentially dangerous.

Source: RT Arabic

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!