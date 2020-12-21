BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Russian “flying radar” A-50 military aircraft has allegedly been deployed to the Syrian Arab Republic for another mission, the online publication Avia.Pro reported.

“The A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces took off a few hours ago from the airbase in Ivanovo and headed for Syria,” they reported.

The reason for sending the A-50 “to the Middle East is due to the destabilization of the situation in northern Syria, which is expressed in several attempts by pro-Turkish jihadists to launch an assault on the city of Ain Issa.”

“According to preliminary data, the A-50 aircraft will have to assess the situation in the region and will probably be used to coordinate strikes on the positions of the jihadists, if the latter attempt to capture Ain Issa, while the possibility of strikes across the entire northern part of the Arab Republic is not excluded,” they said.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not commented on the alleged deployment of the A-50 military aircraft to Syria.

On Monday, the Turkish maritime photographer and observer, Yoruk Isik, reported that a Russian tank-carrying ship was seen heading to Syria after transiting the Bosphorus Strait.

It appears the Russian Ministry of Defense is strengthening Syrian Armed Forces, at a time when the Turkish-backed militants are preparing a large-scale attack on the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate.