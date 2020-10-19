BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – An Israeli news agency reported on Monday that a Russian fighter jet approached within a mile of an Israeli plane before being warned by air traffic controllers in the eastern Mediterranean.

According to Hebrew-language website Ynet, the incident occurred yesterday afternoon off the coast of Cyprus.

The news site said that a Russian Su-27 fighter flew near an Israir commercial plane that was heading from the Greek island of Rhodes to Tel Aviv.

The Ynet report added that the Russian fighter flew near the plane for more than a minute before rerouting in the eastern Mediterranean.

Neither the Israeli nor the Russian defense ministries have commented on this claim.