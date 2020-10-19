BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – An Israeli news agency reported on Monday that a Russian fighter jet approached within a mile of an Israeli plane before being warned by air traffic controllers in the eastern Mediterranean.
According to Hebrew-language website Ynet, the incident occurred yesterday afternoon off the coast of Cyprus.
The news site said that a Russian Su-27 fighter flew near an Israir commercial plane that was heading from the Greek island of Rhodes to Tel Aviv.
The Ynet report added that the Russian fighter flew near the plane for more than a minute before rerouting in the eastern Mediterranean.
Neither the Israeli nor the Russian defense ministries have commented on this claim.
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.