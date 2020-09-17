A Russian fighter intercepted on Thursday two strategic bombers of the US Air Force over the Bering Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
“On September 17, Russia’s airspace control means detected, above the neutral waters of the Bering Sea, two aerial targets approaching the state border of the Russian Federation. A MiG-31 fighter from the Pacific Fleet’s air defense forces on duty was scrambled to identify the targets and prevent the border violation,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The crew of the Russian fighter identified the aerial targets as the US Air Force’s two B1-B strategic bombers and escorted them, successfully preventing border violations, the Russian military added.
“The Russian fighter returned safely to the home airfield after escorting the foreign plane,” the statement read on.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.