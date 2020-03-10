BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Russian electronic warfare systems played a significant role in Syria’s air defenses during the last few days of the open conflict between the Syrian and Turkish armed forces in Idlib.
In a report on Tuesday, the aviation publication Avia.Pro reported that the Russian military used the Krasukha-2 and Krasukha-4 electronic warfare systems to suppress the Turkish drone attacks across the Idlib and Aleppo governorates.
“Thanks to these systems, Turkish drones were able to be knocked off their routes, and for the same reason, Turkish drones and F-16 fighters could not effectively hit ground targets,” they said, pointing out that “according to a number of sources, only 10% of missiles launched by Turkish aviation were able to hit targets.”
“Experts note that the deployment of two types of Krasukha systems in Syria immediately indicates the fact that Russia has seriously taken up the issue of ensuring the security of the Syrian military, having demonstrated the effectiveness of its electronic warfare systems,” they would add.
As many as ten Turkish drones were shot down over Syria during the course of their armed conflict with the Syrian Armed Forces; this includes a couple of ANKA drones.
