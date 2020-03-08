BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 P.M.) – The Turkish drones used against the Syrian Armed Forces ran into some major problems during their campaign over northwestern Syria, the Russian publication Avia.Pro said.

According to the publication, “Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles demonstrated their complete utter futility in military operations on the territory of Syria due to the powerful electronic suppression by Russian electronic warfare systems.”

Citing sources from the Syrian military, the Avia.Pro report said: “the Turkish air force often attacked areas where there were no Syrian military personnel or any other important objects, which, most likely, is due to the incorrect operation of the GPS system.”

The publication previously reported that two Turkish drones were hacked by the Russian electronic system, resulting in the UAV’s interception in northwestern Syria.

“It should be clarified that a few days ago the media reported that the Turkish F-16 could not bring down the Syrian Su-22 just because of the powerful electronic suppression, and this was done directly from the air, which most certainly confirms the data that that powerful Russian electronic warfare systems were also used against Turkish drones,” they added.

Sweet Robert
Guest
Sweet Robert
Well that is good news. Turks are limited in slaughtering Syrians and the beloved terrorists will be sent to h**l.

2020-03-09 01:29
Laurie Buckhout
Guest
Laurie Buckhout
There will be more details over the years about Russian E.W, no doubt those in the know within the U.S military intel would of had first hand experience.

2020-03-09 08:23
antijoo
Guest
antijoo
need to send a hypersonic to flatten the turk UAV control room.

2020-03-09 10:44