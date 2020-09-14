The Russian drug “Surfactant-BL” was developed for the treatment of severe lung lesions and has helped to reduce the death rate in severe cases of COVID-19 from 80 to 14.3 percent.

A new Russian drug for the treatment of severe lung lesions has shown great promise in preliminary clinical trials in COVID-19 patients. The new drug called “Surfactant-BL” protects the alveoli from collapsing and thus ensures a significantly better oxygen supply to the whole body even if the lungs are badly damaged.

The so-called surfactant itself is a liquid that flushes the alveoli from the inside out. It is explained that the abbreviation “BL” in the name of the drug stands for ” бычьи лёгкие ” ( bytschji ljogkije , English: “bull’s lung”) – because the decisive active ingredient is obtained from the lungs of cattle.

While further studies and tests are required for the newly developed drug, the Ministry of Health is planning to include it for the treatment of patients with Covid-19.

On September 8, the Russian Ministry of Health also announced that the first batch of the Russian vaccine “Sputnik V” for the prevention of COVID-19 had been put into medical circulation. The country has also signed agreements with various countries to produce the vaccine.