BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their attacks in southern Idlib on Monday, as their artillery and missile units heavily targeted the positions of the jihadist rebels in Jabal Al-Zawiya.
According to local reports, the Syrian Army, with help from Russian reconnaissance drones, launched a number of artillery shells and missiles towards the jihadist defenses around the town of Al-Bara’a, which is located along the front-lines.
In the past few weeks, the Russian Air Force’s reconnaissance drones have increased their flights over the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate; this has coincided with the Syrian Army’s intensification of artillery and missiles strikes in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
The Syrian Army also struck a number of sites inside the nearby Al-Ghaab Plain, which has become one of the main targets for the military since the jihadist rebels of the Hurras Al-Deen Group attempted to infiltrate their positions twice in the past two months.
On Sunday, Turkish drones were seen circling the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region and eastern part of Idlib; this was followed by shelling that was mostly conducted by the jihadist rebels in Ariha and other areas.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.