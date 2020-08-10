BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their attacks in southern Idlib on Monday, as their artillery and missile units heavily targeted the positions of the jihadist rebels in Jabal Al-Zawiya.

According to local reports, the Syrian Army, with help from Russian reconnaissance drones, launched a number of artillery shells and missiles towards the jihadist defenses around the town of Al-Bara’a, which is located along the front-lines.

In the past few weeks, the Russian Air Force’s reconnaissance drones have increased their flights over the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate; this has coincided with the Syrian Army’s intensification of artillery and missiles strikes in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.

The Syrian Army also struck a number of sites inside the nearby Al-Ghaab Plain, which has become one of the main targets for the military since the jihadist rebels of the Hurras Al-Deen Group attempted to infiltrate their positions twice in the past two months.

On Sunday, Turkish drones were seen circling the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region and eastern part of Idlib; this was followed by shelling that was mostly conducted by the jihadist rebels in Ariha and other areas.