BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:35 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continued their heavy bombardment of the jihadist defenses in southern Idlib this week, as their troops unleashed a barrage of artillery and missiles towards several sites inside the governorate.
Backed by Russian reconnaissance drones, which zeroed in on the jihadist positions, the Syrian Arab Army heavily targeted sites in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region and Al-Ghaab Plain on Thursday.
The Syrian Army’s attack primarily concentrated on the jihadist strongholds of Al-Bara’a and Afis, which were previously targeted by the SAA troops in the attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tensions between the Syrian Army and jihadist rebels have been running high for days, as the recent influx in ground and air strikes have prompted the latter to move reinforcements to the front-lines of Idlib.
While Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said there is no planned offensive in Idlib, sources in Damascus have indicated otherwise.
According to one source in Damascus, the Syrian Army’s high command is in discussions about a potential offensive in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, but the date has not been finalized.
Should an offensive take place, it could mimic the operation that took place earlier this year, when the Syrian Army captured several areas in southern Idlib, including Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.