Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with a delegation of the Syrian Opposition’s Kurdish National Council consisting of member of the Syrian Constitutional Committee Kamiran Hajo, as well as Ibrahim Barro and Ismail Hassaf, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“The situation unfolding in Syria with an emphasis on the scenario in the northeastern districts of the country and progress on implementing the Russian-Turkish memorandum on mutual understanding adopted in Sochi on October 22 was discussed in detail during the conversation,” the ministry noted.
“The sides discussed their positions on further promoting the political settlement process in Syria based on Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council, including the results of the two sessions of the Syrian Constitutional Committee held in Geneva. That said, the need to regard the interests of all the ethno-confessional groups of the Syrian population was highlighted.”
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.