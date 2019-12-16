BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov arrived in Syria for a two-day visit during which he will meet with the Syrian President and discuss the issue of Tartous Port and the supply of agricultural products.

“The visit takes place before the meeting of the bilateral governmental committee, and trade and economic issues will be discussed, including the operation of the port of Tartous, which was leased by Russia, and options for customs preferences for the supply of Syrian agricultural products to Russia from citrus, olives and olive oil,” the Russian Deputy Prime Minister’s Office told reporters.

A businessmen delegation was visiting from Crimea, during which a round table session will be held entitled “Business Sector Dialogue” Crimea – Syria: Development of Trade Relations.

It should be noted that the President of the Crimean Government, Yuri Gutsanyuk, previously announced the participation of the Kirch Railroad Factory, which specializes in the production of transit links and railway switches, in a tender for the supply of its products to Syria. He also indicated that in the next two months, a shipment of grain of up to 5,000 tons will be sent to Syria from the Crimea.

