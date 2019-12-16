BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov arrived in Syria for a two-day visit during which he will meet with the Syrian President and discuss the issue of Tartous Port and the supply of agricultural products.
“The visit takes place before the meeting of the bilateral governmental committee, and trade and economic issues will be discussed, including the operation of the port of Tartous, which was leased by Russia, and options for customs preferences for the supply of Syrian agricultural products to Russia from citrus, olives and olive oil,” the Russian Deputy Prime Minister’s Office told reporters.
A businessmen delegation was visiting from Crimea, during which a round table session will be held entitled “Business Sector Dialogue” Crimea – Syria: Development of Trade Relations.
It should be noted that the President of the Crimean Government, Yuri Gutsanyuk, previously announced the participation of the Kirch Railroad Factory, which specializes in the production of transit links and railway switches, in a tender for the supply of its products to Syria. He also indicated that in the next two months, a shipment of grain of up to 5,000 tons will be sent to Syria from the Crimea.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.