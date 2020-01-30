BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, mentioned to the authors of the “Deal of the Century” that the occupied Golan Heights is Syrian territory.

“Yesterday, Washington’s vision of a settlement in the Middle East was published and we noticed the maps included in the plan that the Golan Heights were defined as Israeli territory, and in this regard, we would like to remind the authors of the geographical maps that we [Russia] and UN Security Council Resolution 497 do not recognize the sovereignty of Israel,” Nebenzia said.

The Permanent Representative of Russia told the U.N. that the “Golan Heights is Syrian land illegally occupied.”

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his peace plan to settle the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, known medially as the “Deal of the Century”, in the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the ambassadors of Oman, Bahrain and the UAE.

Trump’s peace plan has already been rejected by most of the countries in the Arab League, along with the Palestinian Authority.

FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
Good for Russia. Getting to the heart of the matter….

Good for Russia. Getting to the heart of the matter….

2020-01-30 10:56
Translate
2020-01-30 10:56
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
What do you think about Crimea?

What do you think about Crimea?

2020-01-30 21:14
Translate
2020-01-30 21:14
Gryz
Guest
Gryz
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

What do you think about Neonazi-backed CIA-powered coup d’état doped with sniper false flags ? and what does it have to do with a decades-old occupation of the Golan Heights thousands of miles away ? What is it with you Israeli fanboys and bankrupt parallels ? if anything BOTH are wrong, one doesn’t make the other even, we aren’t in maths you moron. But hey, let’s play it your way. Next time you mention Nutty-A-Yahoo’s brave support for the Kurds I can instantly mention the Palestinian West Bank, Lebanese Shebaa Farms and the Syrian Golan Heights, right ? thank you… Read more »

2020-01-31 01:42
Translate
2020-01-31 01:42
Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
I love these kind of double standards since Russia has annexed Crimea, and unlike Syria which attacked Israel, Ukraine didn't attacked Russia…
As usual, hypocrisy matters at the UN!

I love these kind of double standards since Russia has annexed Crimea, and unlike Syria which attacked Israel, Ukraine didn’t attacked Russia…
As usual, hypocrisy matters at the UN!

2020-01-30 21:17
Translate
2020-01-30 21:17
Gryz
Guest
Gryz
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Ukraine outlawed the Russian language in a country boasting 30% of Russians, attacked every single historical symbols of Russian culture and presence there, and systematically attacked Russian communities everywhere they were immediatly after the coup government was sworn in, while it was welcoming NATO’s marine fleet at its Sevastopol ports while the Russians were still anchored in with a 50 years lease sealed with the previous government. If those cannot be summed up as attacks, I don’t know what is. You don’t rip treaties with a superpower like that and expect nothing in return, even if Moswow used it to… Read more »

2020-01-31 01:45
Translate
2020-01-31 01:45
FairsFair
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
FairsFair
The same UN that in 1948 gave permission for European Jews to take over land that Palestinian Arabs had been occupying for hundreds+ years, seizing their houses and farms, expelling the latter just so that the new colonizers could create the state of Israel???

The same UN that in 1948 gave permission for European Jews to take over land that Palestinian Arabs had been occupying for hundreds+ years, seizing their houses and farms, expelling the latter just so that the new colonizers could create the state of Israel???

2020-01-31 02:12
Translate
2020-01-31 02:12