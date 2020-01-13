BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 P.M.) – The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Federation’s Defense Committee Alexander Sherin said that Iraq is negotiating the purchase of the S-300 and S-400 air defense systems.

Sherin, who chairs the defense committee, told the Federal News Agency of Russia that Iraq is seeking the S-300 and S-400 air defenses to boost its air defenses, especially after the recent violations of Iraqi airspace.

“They, apparently, just realized there that they are an occupied country that does not have the right to any independent actions. The attack on a high-ranking military leader on their own territory without any prior notice was a clear blow to their international authority,” he said.

“However, I can’t imagine how and through what accounts Iraq will pay us for weapons if the Americans freeze them all. And they are technically able to provide transfer of the S-400 from Russia to itself – is not entirely clear ,” Sherin told the Federal News Agency.

Should Iraq purchase either the S-300 or S-400 systems, they could face sanctions from the U.S., which is what happened to Turkey after they acquired the S-400.

The Russian aviation publication Avia.Pro has been closely monitoring the talks and reports that Iraq is capable of acquiring either system, but the question remains whether or not they can afford to do so.

