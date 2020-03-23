Russian Aerospace Forces’ Su-35 fighters provided security of Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu during his flight to Syria, Russian Ministy of Defense disclosed Monday.
“The security of Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu’s flight in Syrian airspace was provided by Russian Aerospace Forces’ Su-35S fighters,” the Ministry said.
Shoigu met with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on Monday to discuss several topics, including the ongoing situation in Idlib.
“The negotiations concerned ways of maintaining stable cessation of hostilities in the Idlib zone of de-escalation, stabilization in other regions of Syria and different aspects of military-technical cooperation within the framework of joint struggle against international terrorist groups,” the Defense Ministry said.
Shoigu and Assad touched upon Russia’s humanitarian assistance to the Syrian population, which is suffering from Western sanctions, and also upon Russian specialists’ involvement in the restoration of the Syrian economy.
Credit: TASS
