Russian Aerospace Forces’ Su-35 fighters provided security of Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu during his flight to Syria, Russian Ministy of Defense disclosed Monday.

“The security of Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu’s flight in Syrian airspace was provided by Russian Aerospace Forces’ Su-35S fighters,” the Ministry said.

Shoigu met with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on Monday to discuss several topics, including the ongoing situation in Idlib.

“The negotiations concerned ways of maintaining stable cessation of hostilities in the Idlib zone of de-escalation, stabilization in other regions of Syria and different aspects of military-technical cooperation within the framework of joint struggle against international terrorist groups,” the Defense Ministry said.

Shoigu and Assad touched upon Russia’s humanitarian assistance to the Syrian population, which is suffering from Western sanctions, and also upon Russian specialists’ involvement in the restoration of the Syrian economy.

 

Credit: TASS

 

Syrian Army retakes the large city of Saraqib after fierce battle

Daeshbags-Sux
Guest
Daeshbags-Sux
The best security would be Shoigu directly flying in a dual-seat Su-35 or a Su-34 in the middle of a Su-35 squadron… Su-34 might be nice : you even have a Spartian kitchen+toilets onboard… Despite being a strike aircraft, it has air-to-air capabilities and if hit, you have an ejector seat… Was I Putin, I’d even consider having a Tu-160 modified as “Air-Force One” and modified with Su-57 A2A combat systems and AAMs, maybe considering carrying the 2nd stage of S-400’s 40N6 or 48N6 in order to intercept incoming SAMs (or buying some Stunner interceptors from Israel : despite not… Read more »

2020-03-23 21:25