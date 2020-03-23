BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – During a visit to Damascus, Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the implementation of the ceasefire in the Idlib region and military cooperation between the two countries to combat terrorism.

In addition to President Assad, the meeting was attended by the Director of National Security ‘Ali Mamlouk and Minister of Defense ‘Ali ‘Abdullah Ayoub.

The meeting marked the second time this year that a high-ranking Russian official has visited the Syrian capital.

Prior to Shoigu’s visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise trip to Damascus to celebrate Orthodox Christmas.

