Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu arrived in Yerevan as part of an interdepartmental delegation of the Russian Federation, the Armenian government told TASS on Saturday.
“Sergey Shoygu has arrived in Yerevan. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to arrive, as well as Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Novak, Alexey Overchuk and others,” the government said.
As the government specified, the members of the interdepartmental delegation will meet on Saturday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.
According to the Russian leader, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stop at occupied positions, while Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region.
Source: TASS
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.