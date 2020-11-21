Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu arrived in Yerevan as part of an interdepartmental delegation of the Russian Federation, the Armenian government told TASS on Saturday.

“Sergey Shoygu has arrived in Yerevan. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to arrive, as well as Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Novak, Alexey Overchuk and others,” the government said.

As the government specified, the members of the interdepartmental delegation will meet on Saturday with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the Russian leader, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stop at occupied positions, while Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region.

Source: TASS