The leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted a joint statement on Monday on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been ongoing since late September. The ceasefire came into force at 21:00 GMT on the same day.

Russian Aerospace Forces Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters will be involved in the peacekeeping operation to resolve the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Eight Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters were delivered to an airfield in Yerevan inside An-124 Ruslan military transport aircraft.

Earlier, the Russian General Staff reported that 414 Russian peacekeepers and several dozen cars and other vehicles, as well as eight helicopters and drones, had been transferred to Nagorno-Karabakh in a day.

In total, the grouping should comprise 1,960 military personnel with small arms, 90 armoured personnel carriers, 380 cars and other equipment.

