BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:50 P.M.) - On the night of January 23rd, the Russian Air Force reportedly transported dozens of Syrian Arab Army (SAA) soldiers to the Deir Ezzor Governorate after the road to the military airport was close by the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (ISIS).

According to the Russian news outlet "Izvestia", Ilyushin-76 transport carriers and Mi-17 choppers made their way across the vast Syrian Desert to the Deir Ezzor Governorate in order to transport a large number reinforcements from the Syrian Arab Army's 104th Airborne Brigade of the Republican Guard and 1st Armored Division.

It was necessary for the Russian Air Force to complete this transport of reinforcements because most aircraft were unable to land in the province due to the Islamic State's proximity to their landing zones.

The Syrian military's high command reportedly thanked the Russians yesterday for allowing them to use their technology in the fierce fight against the Islamic State.

3 Comments on "Russian choppers transport Syrian paratroopers to besieged Deir Ezzor"

That’s a US Huey in the pic!
There ARE photos of Mi-17s, y’all know?
comment image
comment image

Today 13:21
prince teutonic
According to Wikipedia Mi-17 chopper can carry up to 24 troops. You only need 5 to 6 of them to transport whole company to the battlefield! On the other hand UH-60 Black Hawk can "only" carry 11 troops…

Today 13:59
blitz
blitz
That is civilian version. Mi-8/17 military can carry 36 fully armed troops

Today 14:41
