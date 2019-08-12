BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has played a crucial role in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) ongoing offensive in northeastern Latakia, as both their attack choppers and fighter jets hammer the jihadist defenses.
On Monday morning, the Russian Air Force resumed their attacks on the jihadist defenses at Kabani, paving the way for the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division to advance around the Zuwayqat Mountain axis.
According to a military source in the Latakia countryside, the Russian Air Force has managed to inflict heavy losses in the ranks of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, while also destroying several of the latter’s hideouts and posts.
Over the weekend, the Syrian Arab Army’s 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces) of the 4th Armored Division launched a powerful attack to capture the key town of Kabani.
Since the start of this new offensive, the Syrian Arab Army has achieved a major breakthrough at the Kabani front, seizing the entire Zuwayqat Mountain from the jihadist forces.
If the Syrian Arab Army is successful in taking the jihadist stronghold of Kabani, they will be able to resume their attack on the Al-Ghaab Plain and eventually secure the northern region of the Latakia Governorate.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.