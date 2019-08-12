BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has played a crucial role in the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) ongoing offensive in northeastern Latakia, as both their attack choppers and fighter jets hammer the jihadist defenses.

On Monday morning, the Russian Air Force resumed their attacks on the jihadist defenses at Kabani, paving the way for the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Armored Division to advance around the Zuwayqat Mountain axis.

According to a military source in the Latakia countryside, the Russian Air Force has managed to inflict heavy losses in the ranks of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, while also destroying several of the latter’s hideouts and posts.

Over the weekend, the Syrian Arab Army’s 42nd Brigade (Ghiath Forces) of the 4th Armored Division launched a powerful attack to capture the key town of Kabani.

Since the start of this new offensive, the Syrian Arab Army has achieved a major breakthrough at the Kabani front, seizing the entire Zuwayqat Mountain from the jihadist forces.

If the Syrian Arab Army is successful in taking the jihadist stronghold of Kabani, they will be able to resume their attack on the Al-Ghaab Plain and eventually secure the northern region of the Latakia Governorate.

