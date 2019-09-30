BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force reportedly joined in on the ongoing attack taking place in the Latakia Governorate this week, a new report claimed on Monday.

According to the reports, the Russian Air Force’s attack choppers attacked the jihadist positions inside the town of Kabani, which is located in the northeastern countryside of Latakia.

The reports said the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) was also conducting strikes on Kabani and the nearby hills under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

This area in northeastern Latakia is expected to be the site of the next major Syrian Arab Army operation in northwestern Syria.

Kabani is controlled by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party; it is also strategically located near the Al-Ghaab Plain and strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour.

The Syrian Army has already sent reinforcements to this front and they are expected to begin the operation in the next few weeks.

