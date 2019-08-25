BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force continued their aerial campaign over the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate this morning, hitting several militant targets near the key town of Kabani.
Led by their attack choppers, the Russian Air Force began today’s assault by striking several militant sites along the southern axis of Kabani; this would pave the way for a new Syrian Arab Army attack.
The Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Division is now engaged in a fierce firefight with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party at the southwestern axis of Kabani.
Over the last three months, the Syrian Army has repeatedly tried to crack the jihadist lines at Kabani; however, the joint defenses of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have proven difficult to bypass, as all attempts have been repelled thus far.
Kabani is a mountaintop town that is located in the northeastern region of the Latakia Governorate. Its proximity to the strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughur and the Al-Ghaab Plain makes its capture by the Syrian Army a high priority for their central command.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.