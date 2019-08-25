BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force continued their aerial campaign over the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate this morning, hitting several militant targets near the key town of Kabani.

Led by their attack choppers, the Russian Air Force began today’s assault by striking several militant sites along the southern axis of Kabani; this would pave the way for a new Syrian Arab Army attack.

The Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Division is now engaged in a fierce firefight with the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party at the southwestern axis of Kabani.

Over the last three months, the Syrian Army has repeatedly tried to crack the jihadist lines at Kabani; however, the joint defenses of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have proven difficult to bypass, as all attempts have been repelled thus far.

Kabani is a mountaintop town that is located in the northeastern region of the Latakia Governorate. Its proximity to the strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughur and the Al-Ghaab Plain makes its capture by the Syrian Army a high priority for their central command.

