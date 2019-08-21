BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force has recently stepped up their attacks against the jihadist rebels in northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate, as their allies from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continue their offensive at Kabani.

Using both their helicopters and jets, the Russian Air Force has been relentlessly targeting the jihadists from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party in the Jabal Al-Akrad region of Latakia.

These airstrikes have helped propel the Syrian Army’s 4th Armored Division to the outskirts of Kabani, where they are working to capture the last points before entering the mountaintop town.

It is believed once these points are captured, the jihadist rebels, which are composed of many foreign combatants, will retreat from Kabani towards the Jisr Al-Shughour countryside.

Kabani, which hsa long been under militant control, is the key to the Syrian Army’s eventual attack on the jihadist stronghold of Jisr Al-Shughour in western Idlib.

