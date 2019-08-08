BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 P.M.) – The Russian Air Force unleashed a large number of airstrikes over the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate, today, targeting a number of hideouts belonging to the jihadists of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

Led by their fighter jets and attack choppers, the Russian Air Force concentrated most of their strikes on the jihadist strongholds of Sirmaniyeh and Kabani.

These strikes by the Russian Air Force reportedly destroyed several militant hideouts, along with many tunnels dug by the jihadist forces near the front-lines in northeastern Latakia.

At the same time, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been moving several units to the front-lines around Kabani as they look to capture this mountaintop town once and for all.

In the past, the Syrian Army has tried to capture Kabani from the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham; however, all of their attacks were repelled by the jihadists after a several short battles.

If the Syrian Army can take control of Kabani, they will have a downhill battle towards the Turkish border and strategic city of Jisr Al-Shughour.

