BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:25 P.M.) – In a new confrontation between the Russian and American forces in northeastern Syria, two U.S. helicopters were filmed provoking a Russian patrol that was being carried out by police units in the region.
The video clip filmed from the air was circulated on social media and showed two American AH-64 Apache helicopters accompanying the Russian military police convoy while carrying out a patrol in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.
This video footage, which has been circulating since September 16, documents the intervention of two Russian Mi-35 and Mi-8 helicopters in the incident, forcing the American Apache to retreat.
This development comes after northeastern Syria witnessed several incidents over the past months, but the new provocation by the United States indicates that it has changed its tactics in the confrontation.
There has been no immediate comment from the Russian Defense Ministry or the Pentagon on this new incident.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.