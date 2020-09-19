BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:25 P.M.) – In a new confrontation between the Russian and American forces in northeastern Syria, two U.S. helicopters were filmed provoking a Russian patrol that was being carried out by police units in the region.

The video clip filmed from the air was circulated on social media and showed two American AH-64 Apache helicopters accompanying the Russian military police convoy while carrying out a patrol in the Al-Hasakah Governorate.

This video footage, which has been circulating since September 16, documents the intervention of two Russian Mi-35 and Mi-8 helicopters in the incident, forcing the American Apache to retreat.

This development comes after northeastern Syria witnessed several incidents over the past months, but the new provocation by the United States indicates that it has changed its tactics in the confrontation.

There has been no immediate comment from the Russian Defense Ministry or the Pentagon on this new incident.