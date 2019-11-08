BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:30 P.M.) – On Friday, the Russian military began their first air patrols over the vast Syrian-Turkish border.

Russian military choppers were seen flying over several border points in northern Syria, including cities like Ras Al-‘Ayn, Al-Qamishli, Al-Debasiyeh, Al-Malkiyah, Kobane, and Tal Abyad.

Video footage of these patrols was captured earlier in the day, as Russian choppers closely monitored the fragile situation in northern Syria.

Russian military helicopters patrol northern Syria. pic.twitter.com/lCQlJa5DWc — Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) November 8, 2019

Advertisements