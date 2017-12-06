DAMASCUS, SYRIA (2:17 A.M.) – Russian bombers allowed ISIS no rest when it struck the terrorists’ last settlements on the western bank of the Euphrates.

“Today, six Tu-22M3 long-haul bombers that took off from an airfield in Russia delivered an airstrike on Islamic State terrorists’ targets near the settlement of Al-Sayal in the province of Deir ez-Zor,” the ministry said. “All the targets were destroyed.”

Left with no more than two villages in the western Euphrates, ISIS finds itself on the verge of total eradication in eastern Syria. Government forces are 10 kilometers away from linking Mayadeen to Albukamal after the most recent advances. The loyalists are looking to remobilize for the final Battle for Idlib after completing their objectives in the east.

The loyalists? Who the hell are these? I know there is one legitimate force in Syria which is the Syrian government Army under the sole legitimate and elected Syrian government and President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus. All the rest are illegal foreign mercenaries or seditious mercenary traitors on the ay roll of Syria's enemies.

