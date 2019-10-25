The Russian Baltic fleet naval aviation and PVO aircraft participated in a bombing exercise at the Opuk training ground in Crimea.

The training and combat missions were carried out by seven aircraft-types belonging to the naval aviation and air-defense of the Black Sea Fleet.

According to the mission report, the Su-24 MR reconnaissance aircraft was tasked to spot an enemy command post in the mountains. Multipurpose fighters like the Su-30 SM, the Su-27 as well as the Su-24M front-line bombers then struck the targets after avoiding “enemy” air-defense at various altitudes as part of the exercise.

На полигоне Опук в Крыму прошли учения по бомбометанию. УБЗ выполняли 7 с-ов из соединения МА ВМФ и ПВО ЧФ. По легенде Су-24МР обнаружил КП усл. противника в горной местности. Для уничтожения в небо поднялись Су-30СМ и Су-27, а также Су-24М. pic.twitter.com/UG200qCZj6 — Владимир З. (@VladZinen) October 25, 2019

During the training flights, the crews complied with the emergency departure standards and successfully bombed ground targets near Mount Konchekskaya, using a total of 12 bombs of the type OFAB-250-270, a high-explosive fragmentation bomb.

Advertisements