BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a devastating attack over the northern region of the Idlib Governorate on Monday.

The Russian attack, which was carried out during the morning hours on Monday, targeted the training camp and headquarters of Faylaq Al-Sham, a militant group backed by Turkey.

The Faylaq Al-Sham training camp was located in the Salqin countryside, which is located in the northern countryside of Idlib near the Turkish border.

According to a field source in northern Syria, the Russian attack resulted in the destruction of the training camp and the loss of a large number of militants.

The source said that the Russian Aerospace Forces’ attack caused an estimated 200 dead and wounded within the ranks of Faylaq Al-Sham.

Syrian opposition activists have also reported heavy losses in the ranks of Faylaq Al-Sham, with some putting the death toll over 100.

This attack by the Russian Aerospace Forces was arguably one of the deadliest attacks they have launched over the Idlib Governorate since they entered the Syrian conflict in late September 2015.

Turkey has yet to comment on this latest Russian attack; however, it is highly unlikely that they will be silent after the Russian forces targeted the militants on two separate occasions in the last week.