BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense deployed additional military units to northern Syria, amid tense conditions there, with the intensification of clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and factions loyal to Turkey.

The deputy director of the Hmeimim Center for Reconciliation of the Conflicting Parties in Syria, affiliated with the Russian Defense Ministry, Marine Major General Vyacheslav Sitnik, said in a statement issued on Sunday evening:

“With the aim of strengthening efforts to stabilize the Ain Issa region, additional units of the Russian Military Police arrived today.”

Sitnik indicated that unstable conditions were recorded in the Ain Issa region, adding that “agreements were reached previously during negotiations with the Turkish side on establishing joint Russian-Syrian points.”

The deputy director of the Hmeimim Center called on the parties involved in the exchange of fire to stop the escalation.

The Ain Issa region in northern Al-Raqqa is witnessing continuous clashes between the Turkish-backed factions and the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Turkey has extended its control over an area about 30 kilometers inside northeastern Syria, since the launch of its military operation “Peace Spring” on October 9, 2019.

On Sunday, Russia’s Sputnik Agency cited a military expert as saying that an agreement has been reached between the Syrian Arab Army and Russian military on one side, and the Syrian Democratic Forces on the other, to let the government inside Ain Issa.

However, a source from the Syrian Arab Army denied that an agreement has been reached, pointing out that the Syrian Democratic Forces are still in talks with Russia.