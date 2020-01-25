BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV reported on Saturday that skirmishes took place between the Russian and U.S. forces in northeastern Syria.
سوريا: مراسلة الميادين: مناوشات بين قوات روسية وأميركية في محيط تل تمر في ريف الحسكة
— الميادين عاجل (@AlMayadeenLive) January 25, 2020
According to Al-Mayadeen TV, the skirmishes took place in near the key town of Tal Tamr, where the U.S. forces previously blocked the Russian troops from entering this morning.
They reported shortly after that Russian military choppers were flying over the area, but did not provide anymore details.
Al-Masdar has reached out the Syrian Army for confirmation, but they were unable to corroborate these claims.
Last year, the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the U.S. and Russian forces clashed in northeastern Syria after the former was involved in an argument with residents of Tal Tamr.
A source from the Syrian Army later denied that any clashes or “fist fights” took place there.
*UPDATE*: A local source from Tal Tamr denies any skirmishes between the two parties. Source reports U.S. forces blocking Russian vehicles, but says no clashes.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.