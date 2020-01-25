BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Lebanon-based Al-Mayadeen TV reported on Saturday that skirmishes took place between the Russian and U.S. forces in northeastern Syria.

According to Al-Mayadeen TV, the skirmishes took place in near the key town of Tal Tamr, where the U.S. forces previously blocked the Russian troops from entering this morning.

They reported shortly after that Russian military choppers were flying over the area, but did not provide anymore details.

U.S. forces block a Russian military patrol along the International Highway near the key town of Tal Tamr in Al-Hasakah. Rojava Network

Al-Masdar has reached out the Syrian Army for confirmation, but they were unable to corroborate these claims.

Last year, the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the U.S. and Russian forces clashed in northeastern Syria after the former was involved in an argument with residents of Tal Tamr.

A source from the Syrian Army later denied that any clashes or “fist fights” took place there.

*UPDATE*: A local source from Tal Tamr denies any skirmishes between the two parties. Source reports U.S. forces blocking Russian vehicles, but says no clashes.

sooner or later…..

