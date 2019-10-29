BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:15 P.M.) – The Russian and Turkish armed forces were filmed on Tuesday meeting at a crossing near the Turkish-Syrian border.

The two forces were filmed sharing a friendly greeting before discussing border security and their coordination in this safe zone.

As part of the new Sochi agreement that was established earlier this month, the Russian and Turkish armed forces will both be deployed to the Syrian border to ensure the safety of the region and ease Ankara’s concerns about the ‘terrorist’ activities taking place there.

Ankara previously launched an offensive that was geared at expelling the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and People’s Protection Units (YPG) from the border region.

The Turkish regime views both Kurdish groups as offshoots of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which was involved in a long war against the Turkish military in the latter part of the 20th Century.

