BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:50 A.M.) – The joint Russian-Turkish patrol managed on Wednesday to reach the last point on the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia), which links the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo through the Idlib Governorate.
This is the first time that Russian patrols have reached the last point of the international highway, according to the agreement that was approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 5th in Moscow.
Previously, the Russian and Turkish troops were blocked by jihadist forces, primarily Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and protesters from villages around the M-4 Highway in Idlib.
In fact, earlier this month, a Russian and Turkish patrol came under attack near the town of Ariha, resulting in three Turkish soldiers needing to be hospitalized.
Despite sporadic clashes in northwestern Syria, the ceasefire established by Erdogan and Putin has mostly held in the Idlib Governorate.
The reason for this is due to the large presence of Russian and Turkish troops that have been concentrated along the M-4 Highway.
While both the Syrian Army and militant forces continue to buildup their troops along the front-lines, it appears, for now, that the ceasefire continues to hold across Idlib.
