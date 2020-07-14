BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Russian Center for Reconciliation announced on Tuesday, that a joint Russian-Turkish military patrol was targeted by a terrorist group along the M-4 Highway in the Idlib Governorate.
The center issued a statement saying that the explosion targeting the joint Russian-Turkish patrol in Syria is the work of terrorists located in the Syrian city of Idlib.
The statement indicated that after the incident all joint military patrols were stopped and the competent authorities are investigating to find out the details of the terrorist act and those involved in it.
The statement added: “3 soldiers of the Russian army were lightly wounded and at least one Turkish military was transferred to the Russian Hmeimim military base for treatment.”
While no group has claimed responsibility, the Russian and Syrian media have accused a terrorist force in the Idlib Governorate.
In the past, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) have either targeted or engaged in hostilities towards these joint Turkish-Russian patrols.
This has prompted the Turkish and Russian forces to increase their security measures during these patrols.
