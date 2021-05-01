BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – On Friday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its forces and their Turkish counterparts carried out a joint patrol for a record distance in northeastern Syria, as it extended more than 100 km into the Al-Qamishli District of Al-Hasakah.

The commander of the Russian forces convoy, Brigadier General Andrei Titov, said:

“Today a new joint Russian-Turkish patrol was carried out from the Sharq crossing. The peculiarity of this patrol is the long distance of the route, as it included a large number of towns.”

Titov added, “The patrol took place in an orderly manner, and the combination of troops and military equipment succeeded in carrying out the mission. The local residents in most of the towns welcomed the convoy.”

The joint convoy covered a distance of more than 100 km in the first operation of its kind by the forces of the two countries in Syria, and included 10 towns that are not under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

60 soldiers from the forces of both countries and more than ten of military vehicles participated in the patrol, accompanied by helicopters of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Turkey has extended its control over an area that extends about 30 kilometers south from the Turkish-Syrian border in northeastern Syria, since the launch of its military operation “Peace Spring” on October 9, 2019, against the Kurdish People’s Protection Units, which Ankara considers a terrorist and an arm of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

