The Russian military police and Turkey’s border service have completed their third joint patrol after covering more than 65 miles.
“On 8 November the third joint patrol of the Russian military police and Turkey’s border service has started work in a new border region, located several dozens of kilometres to the north-east of Qamishli”, the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.
The patrol headed eastward along Syria’s border with Turkey. The route will be over 100 kilometres (62 miles) and it will pass through several major settlements, according to the ministry.
Russo-Turkish Joint Patrols
Earlier, the Russian military along with the Turkish forces have conducted joint patrols near Syria’s border city of Kobani, the Syrian-Turkish border in Syria’s Al-Hasakah province and in Syria’s north-east. The first joint patrol was completed successfully on 1 November.
In October, within days of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US military from northeast Syria, Turkey launched an operation against Kurdish forces which Ankara designated as terrorists and the Daesh* terrorist group in the area.
On 17 October, however, Vice President Mike Pence reached a deal with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a five-day ceasefire. As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a separate deal to pull the Kurdish fighters and their weapons from the 18-mile safe zone within 150 hours and establish joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.
Source: Sputnik
