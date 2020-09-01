BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:50 A.M.) – On Monday, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that soldiers from Russia and Turkey carried out their first joint exercise in Syria, in which they were trained to target armed groups that reject reconciliation.
The director of the Hmeimim Center for Reconciliation in Syria, Major General Alexander Greenkiewicz, said, “Today, in the area of the town of Tarnabah in the Idlib Governorate, the first joint exercise was carried out for units of the Russian military police and the Turkish armed forces.”
He continued, “The training included joint fire targeting of sabotage groups affiliated with armed gangs that refuse reconciliation, withdrawing damaged military equipment and providing medical assistance to the injured.”
He stated that the training was carried out “in the interest of ensuring the security of the joint Russian-Turkish patrols on the M-4 Highway in the Idlib region.
The joint Russian-Turkish patrols had previously been subjected to repeated attacks with improvised explosive devices on the M-4 Highway that links Aleppo and Latakia.
